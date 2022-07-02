Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Price Target Cut to CHF 75

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Novartis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.13.

Shares of NVS opened at $84.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.11.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

