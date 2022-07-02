Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Nerdy from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nerdy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nerdy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nerdy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Nerdy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.50.

NYSE:NRDY opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $354.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.55. Nerdy has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nerdy will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,270,640 shares in the company, valued at $14,050,405.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen sold 63,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total value of $195,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,037,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,105,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,095,965 shares of company stock worth $3,229,291 over the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nerdy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 76,776 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Nerdy by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,297,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 760,917 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,613,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 538,784 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 427,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nerdy by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

