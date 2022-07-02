AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,427 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,427 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $784,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,382,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $86.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.30 and a 200 day moving average of $92.76. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

