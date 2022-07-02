AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 341.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Humana by 22.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth $48,000. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Humana by 1.3% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth $44,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.38.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $478.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.63. The company has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $479.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.