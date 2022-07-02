Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $179.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $472.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.