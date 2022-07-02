Spire Wealth Management Sells 30,904 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,904 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 514,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,384,000 after acquiring an additional 80,484 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 19.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 108.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $46.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Exelon Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.