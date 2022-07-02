Spire Wealth Management Decreases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,506 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $86.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.