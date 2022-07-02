Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,104 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,308,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,243,000 after buying an additional 178,340 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,183,000 after buying an additional 325,695 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,359,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after buying an additional 173,770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 278,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 220,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

CQP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $44.11 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.68%.

In related news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $167,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

