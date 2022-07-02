Spire Wealth Management Purchases 10,129 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000.

FENY stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.85. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

