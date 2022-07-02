BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,543 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.12) to GBX 2,400 ($29.44) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC started coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,714.42.

NYSE:BHP opened at $54.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.87. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

