State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Mueller Industries worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at $929,000. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at $1,855,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at $236,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 141,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLI stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.68.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $120,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,202.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

