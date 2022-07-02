Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Buys 27,600 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $199,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,931,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,168,368.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Jay Farner purchased 26,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $200,143.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Jay Farner purchased 25,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $199,434.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Jay Farner purchased 27,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $199,485.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jay Farner purchased 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $199,881.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Jay Farner purchased 31,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $200,906.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $201,312.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Jay Farner acquired 27,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $200,192.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Jay Farner acquired 23,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.58 per share, for a total transaction of $199,914.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Jay Farner acquired 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $200,046.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jay Farner acquired 22,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $7.61 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

RKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,183,000 after acquiring an additional 934,907 shares during the period. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $11,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

