Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Buys 27,600 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $199,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,931,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,168,368.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 1st, Jay Farner purchased 26,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $200,143.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, Jay Farner purchased 25,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $199,434.00.
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Jay Farner purchased 27,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $199,485.00.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Jay Farner purchased 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $199,881.00.
- On Friday, June 17th, Jay Farner purchased 31,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $200,906.00.
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $201,312.00.
- On Monday, June 13th, Jay Farner acquired 27,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $200,192.00.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Jay Farner acquired 23,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.58 per share, for a total transaction of $199,914.00.
- On Monday, June 6th, Jay Farner acquired 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $200,046.00.
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Jay Farner acquired 22,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $199,800.00.
Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $7.61 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 13.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88.
RKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,183,000 after acquiring an additional 934,907 shares during the period. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $11,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
