Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.23. Icosavax has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77.
Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Icosavax had a negative net margin of 1,326.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. On average, analysts expect that Icosavax will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.
Icosavax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
