Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.23. Icosavax has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Icosavax had a negative net margin of 1,326.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. On average, analysts expect that Icosavax will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 1,611.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 57,902 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the first quarter worth $301,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 3.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,963,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,983,000 after acquiring an additional 184,218 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 761,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 26,053 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the first quarter worth $116,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

