Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $656.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.02.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

In related news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 144,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after purchasing an additional 94,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,449,000 after buying an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,782,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,077,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial (Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.