Stephens Cuts FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Price Target to $83.00

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $103.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

FCFS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded FirstCash from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.25.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.21. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

