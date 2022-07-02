Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $125.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $206.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.85.

Expedia Group stock opened at $96.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $90.37 and a 1-year high of $217.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,600,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

