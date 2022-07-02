Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Update

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.74.

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 23,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.77. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,589 shares in the company, valued at $81,419.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 51,702 shares of company stock worth $62,797. 6.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

