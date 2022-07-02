Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2022

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXIGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the May 31st total of 62,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 319,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ATXI stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.69.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXIGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Avenue Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, a synthetic dual-acting opioid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative acute pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.