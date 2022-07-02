Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH opened at $249.06 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Several research firms have commented on PH. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.31.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

