Spire Wealth Management Sells 6,318 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,318 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,853,000 after buying an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,993,000 after buying an additional 33,608 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Chubb by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,072,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,931,000 after buying an additional 389,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,220,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,075,000 after purchasing an additional 130,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total transaction of $13,454,700.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.14.

NYSE:CB opened at $197.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $157.19 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

