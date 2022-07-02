AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 176 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of PRF opened at $149.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.18. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $176.73.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.