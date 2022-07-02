IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 628,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after acquiring an additional 418,990 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 527,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after acquiring an additional 378,826 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,360,000 after acquiring an additional 235,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 280.2% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 309,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,395,000 after acquiring an additional 228,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX opened at $99.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.02. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $108.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day moving average is $88.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

