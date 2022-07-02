AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CNRG opened at $78.83 on Friday. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a one year low of $68.74 and a one year high of $112.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.84.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.