Brokerages Set Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) PT at $3,496.25

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,496.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEPJF. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($48.83) to GBX 3,650 ($44.78) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,380 ($53.74) to GBX 3,835 ($47.05) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,000 ($49.07) to GBX 3,500 ($42.94) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of SEPJF stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.89. Spectris has a one year low of $31.48 and a one year high of $55.28.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

