Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,815 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $165,231,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $33,728,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,089,000 after buying an additional 4,156,132 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,848,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,732,000 after buying an additional 2,251,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,746,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,633,000 after buying an additional 867,699 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.97.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.47%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

About Annaly Capital Management (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.