Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Position Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $111.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.74. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.33 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $264,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,623.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $193,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

