IFM Investors Pty Ltd Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 27.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Baidu by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.25.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $151.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.62 and a 52 week high of $200.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.84.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

