IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,371 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,539,000 after acquiring an additional 896,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hasbro by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,313,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,763,000 after acquiring an additional 265,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73,544 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Hasbro by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,431,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,247,000 after acquiring an additional 96,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAS. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

Shares of HAS opened at $81.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.32 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.91.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 104.09%.

In related news, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

