StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.47 on Thursday. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.25.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
