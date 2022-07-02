StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $2.47 on Thursday. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp increased its position in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in IRIDEX by 8.8% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in IRIDEX by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.