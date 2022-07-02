Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Coffee from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ JVA opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 1.20. Coffee has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $6.05.
Coffee Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
