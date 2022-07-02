Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Coffee from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Coffee alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JVA opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 1.20. Coffee has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $6.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd owned 2.08% of Coffee worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coffee Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.