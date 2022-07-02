Brokerages Set Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Price Target at C$43.46

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.33.

BEP.UN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$46.00 target price for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of TSE:BEP.UN opened at C$44.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$45.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.30 billion and a PE ratio of -67.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.89. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of C$39.24 and a 12 month high of C$52.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -186.27%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

