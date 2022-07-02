SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSAAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 82 to SEK 83 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 77 to SEK 68 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from SEK 65 to SEK 80 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Danske lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.24 on Monday. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

