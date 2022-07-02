Analysts Set TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) PT at $153.29

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.29.

TMXXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$139.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of TMXXF opened at $101.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.36. TMX Group has a 1-year low of $95.32 and a 1-year high of $116.38.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

