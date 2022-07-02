Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,437.86 ($17.64).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,500 ($18.40) to GBX 1,320 ($16.19) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($15.95) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,645 ($20.18) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,121.50 ($13.76) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,401.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,453.68. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 1,093.50 ($13.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,799.50 ($22.08). The company has a market cap of £11.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

