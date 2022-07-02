Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $425.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVZMY. Nordea Equity Research raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novozymes A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Novozymes A/S from 510.00 to 490.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NVZMY opened at $60.41 on Monday. Novozymes A/S has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $83.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

