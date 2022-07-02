Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.00.

A number of analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total transaction of $13,447,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,165,866.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $3,545,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at $287,626,247.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,029 shares of company stock worth $60,093,195 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $149.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 12 month low of $115.61 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

