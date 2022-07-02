Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives C$24.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on ERO. CIBC upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cormark cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$10.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.90. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$10.82 and a one year high of C$26.38. The firm has a market cap of C$983.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42.

In other Ero Copper news, Director John H. Wright acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 786,332 shares in the company, valued at C$10,772,748.40.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

