Analysts Set Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target at $43.33

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

NOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Johnson Rice upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,563,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,829,293.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,785,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 104.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $25.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $456.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -74.51%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

