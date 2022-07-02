Analysts Set Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) PT at $36.29

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Lemonade from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Lemonade from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE:LMND opened at $18.73 on Monday. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $114.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.25 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 179.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lemonade will post -5.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lemonade in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

