United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of UBFO stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.72. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter.
About United Security Bancshares (Get Rating)
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
