United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of UBFO stock opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.72. United Security Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 420,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares in the last quarter. 37.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

