Benchmark Begins Coverage on Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $205.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $191.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $148.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.60. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $147.02 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

