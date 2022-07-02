Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $345,150.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.01.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 31.70%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 896.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after buying an additional 223,530 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 64.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $1,397,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after buying an additional 84,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.7% in the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 6,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTSI. Cowen decreased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

