Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $392,150.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $392,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,061,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,463,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $418,715.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $385,296.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $375,337.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total value of $386,262.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total value of $387,182.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.58, for a total value of $413,034.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $434,240.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $425,408.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $420,095.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $374,555.00.

Salesforce stock opened at $168.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.47 and a 200 day moving average of $200.93. The stock has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 163.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in Salesforce by 52.7% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 328,589 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $69,766,000 after buying an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 16.9% in the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 4,784 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,617.9% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

