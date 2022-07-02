StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.91. Timberland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $211.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%.

In related news, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,601.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Timberland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

