Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the travel company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRIP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.22.
TRIP stock opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.36. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $40.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,120 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,741 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,874 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 35,000 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.
Tripadvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
