Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRIP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.22.

TRIP stock opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.36. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $40.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,120 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,741 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $29,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 139,874 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 35,000 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

