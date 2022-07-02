Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Purchases $429,819.39 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 36,333 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $429,819.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 239,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,123.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 6,774 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $64,353.00.

On Friday, June 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 25,851 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $245,584.50.

On Tuesday, June 21st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $253,200.00.

On Friday, June 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 15,768 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $200,726.64.

On Thursday, June 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 400 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $540.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 840 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $1,260.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 1,783 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $2,674.50.

On Tuesday, May 31st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 12,299 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $18,448.50.

On Wednesday, May 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 14,056 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,616.00.

On Monday, May 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 397 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $555.80.

RILY stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.05. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.61 and a 52 week high of $91.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. 59.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

