Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TRVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $112.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 3,580,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,802,999.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,421,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800,713.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 46,128 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $126,390.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,754,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,027,935.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,999 shares of company stock valued at $148,151 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $81,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 245.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase IIb/III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

