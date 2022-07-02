Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 4,570 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,189,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,867,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,488,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after buying an additional 38,521 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after buying an additional 119,140 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLPI. UBS Group lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,982.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 128.18%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

