Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 295,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 199,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,330,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,608,000 after acquiring an additional 240,552 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $81.96 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

Raymond James Profile (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.