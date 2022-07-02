Manning & Napier Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,525 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PHG. AlphaValue cut shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from €26.50 ($28.19) to €21.30 ($22.66) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.57) to €31.00 ($32.98) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.